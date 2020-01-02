The Debate
Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Enters Rs.100-cr Club, Shares 'Jan 1 Co-incidence' With Simmba

Bollywood News

Good Newwz, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, crosses Rs. 100 at the box-office. The total collection is Rs. 117 cr.

Good Newwz

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani has officially entered Rs. 100-crore club as the film earns Rs. 22.50 on January 1, 2020, taking the total collection to Rs. 117 crores. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the numbers and made an important observation. Adarsh revealed that Ranveer Singh's Simmba too crossed Rs. 100 crore on January 1, 2019, and called this a 'beautiful co-incidence'.

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh leads to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

