Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Enters Rs.100-cr Club, Shares 'Jan 1 Co-incidence' With Simmba

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani has officially entered Rs. 100-crore club as the film earns Rs. 22.50 on January 1, 2020, taking the total collection to Rs. 117 crores. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the numbers and made an important observation. Adarsh revealed that Ranveer Singh's Simmba too crossed Rs. 100 crore on January 1, 2019, and called this a 'beautiful co-incidence'.

#GoodNewwz is 💯 Not Out... Hits the ball out of the park on Day 6... Ends 2019 with #GoodNewwz... Begins 2020 with #GoodNewwz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr, Wed 22.50 cr. Total: ₹ 117.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

⭐ #Simmba - the last release of 2018 - crossed ₹ 💯 cr mark on 1 Jan [2019].

⭐ #GoodNewwz - the last release of 2019 - will also cross ₹ 💯 cr mark on 1 Jan [2020].

A wonderful coincidence, isn't it? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2020

About the film

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor play a couple in the movie who tries to have a baby via the IVF method. However, a ‘mismatch’ between the samples with Kiara Advani-Diljit Dosanjh leads to hilarious chaos. Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, released on December 27. The movie has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cape of Good Films.

