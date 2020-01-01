Akshay Kumar Was Keen On Starring In THIS Biopic, But Was Turned Down

Akshay Kumar entertained the audience thoroughly in 2019 with four releases in the year. The actor is all set to rule Bollywood in the year 2020 with the movies like Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. However, it was once in the actor’s career where he wanted to do a role but he was turned down instead. Akshay Kumar was keen to do the role of MS Dhoni in his biopic titled M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. But it seems that the actor was turned down by director Neeraj Pandey.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar revealed that he had asked Neeraj to consider him for the role of MS Dhoni, but the director refused politely. Akshay further said that Neeraj told him that he didn’t look that character. Akshay had no choice but to agree with Neeraj.

Neeraj Pandey, the director of the movie M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, in an interview with a leading daily, said that it was impossible to cast Akshay Kumar in the movie because he wouldn't be fitting in the role. He further said the actor couldn't look like a sixteen-year-old Dhoni. It was impossible for him to look like a teenager.

Neeraj further in the conversation appreciated Sushant Singh Rajput who played the role of MS Dhoni in the movie. He also mentioned that Sushant read the script very sincerely and also picked up the body language right. The director also said that he enjoys making patriotic movies. He added that he would continue doing that as he is receiving a good box office response for such kind of scripts.

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

The actor is all set to rule Bollywood in the year 2020 with four releases. This includes Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Durgavati, and Bachchan Pandey.

