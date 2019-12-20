Alanna Panday: Photos Of Ananya Panday's Cousin That You Must NOT Miss

Model Alanna Panday is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. With more 562 thousand Instagram followers, Alanna Panday is one of the most well-known Instagram celebrities of today. Although the Bollywood star child has not done her Bollywood debut yet, it is alleged that she will soon be seen in the movies. Alanna, 24 is the daughter of businessman Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday, a famous fitness expert. She is best friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. She is a fashion model and is most notably the ambassador of Manish Malhotra. She enjoys vacationing and is often seen visiting exotic. Check out some of her best swimwear looks of the star as she visited the tropical lands.

Alanna Panday visited the Mammoth lake in California and wore a skimpy two-piece swimwear. She paired the black coloured beachwear with a pair of contrasting white coloured shoes and a black coloured jacket. In another picture, she wore a bluish-green coloured velvet swimwear. In the pictures, she is seen lounging near a pool in the Maldives. She looked stunning in both the pictures as netizens claimed that she looked ‘hot’ in the pictures.

Netizens fell in love with Alanna Panday’s smile as she flaunted her white coloured swimwear during her vacation in the Maldives. She looked mesmerizing as she sat on a swing in the clear waters of the island. She also wore a printed pink coloured swimwear, in another picture. She lounged on a pastel blue coloured chair as she posed for the lens near the clear waters of Maldives.

Alanna Panday looked like an epitome of perfection in a black coloured two-piece swimwear. She had a flower tucked behind her ear as she lounged in a bright yellow coloured chair. She vacationed in Chandigarh and made the netizens go gaga at her fashion look. In another picture, the model wore a glamourous yellow coloured swimwear. She lazed around in the clear waters of Maldives on a white coloured float.

