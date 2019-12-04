Alanna Panday Looks Mesmerising In These Party Outfits | Check Them Out

Alanna Panday is an internet sensation today. She is the daughter of the famous businessman, Chikki Panday (brother of Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday), and Deanne Pandey. Alanna Panday’s posts on social media are breaking the internet. Here are Alanna Panday’s best party outfits to take inspiration from-

Alanna Panday's best party outfits

Alanna Panday is seen posing in this all-black outfit. She has worn a black colour three-fourth legging and a black colour bralette. She has worn a black colour leather jacket on top of the bralette. She has tied a messy high ponytail and worn transparent heels at the bottom. She gave her look the final touch by wearing nude makeup.

Alanna Panday has donned an off-white blazer dress. She has worn an off-white deep neck blazer dress with a knot at the upper waist. She has worn stilettoes at the bottom. She has given her straight hair a middle partition and left them open. She finished her look by wearing nude makeup.

Alanna Panday looks stunning in this onion pink dress. She is seen wearing an onion pink sleeveless knee-length bodycon dress. She has worn transparent heels and given her straight hair a middle partition and left them open. She has given her outfit a final touch by wearing nude shade makeup and winged eye-liner.

Alanna Panday is looking gorgeous in this all denim outfit. She has worn a light blue denim tube top, with a rope belt at the upper waist. She has worn light blue denim jeans at the bottom, along with transparent heels. She has given her straight hair a middle partition with a huge white tic-tac clip on the left side of the partition. She has given her outfit a final touch by wearing a nude nail paint and nude makeup, with a winged liner.

