Alanna Panday Looks Stunning In These Beach Outfits | Check It Out

Alanna Panday is an internet sensation today. She is the daughter of the famous businessman, Chikki Panday (brother of Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday) and Deanne Pandey. Alanna Panday’s posts on social media are breaking the internet. Here are Alanna Panday’s best beach outfits. Check them out!

Alanna Panday's best beach outfits

Alanna Panday is seen posing in a two-piece. She has worn a white colour tube top with frills made of net. Alanna has worn a white and cream colour, embroidered high-waist bell-bottom pants. She has left her long straight hair open with a middle partition. Alanna finished her look by carrying a silver colour handbag and applying nude makeup.

Alanna Panday donned yet another two-piece set in these pictures. She has worn a white colour tube top with frills made of net. The millennial is wearing a net embroidered white colour high-waist hot shorts under the tube top, with a zip on the left side. She has kept her straight hair open and has worn multi-coloured sandals to finish her look.

Alanna looks gorgeous in this one piece. She has worn a white colour beachwear/swimwear. She has worn a beach robe over it and is seen carrying a brown colour fanny bag. She has left her straight hair open.

