Alay F Took The #whosmostlikelyto Challenge With Mom And Bro; Watch Their Fun Responses

Alaya Furniturewala made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Not only Alaya F's performance was appreciated by her fans but her fashion sense also intrigued the audience. Fans are obsessed with this new face in Bollywood and her sartorial fashion choice.

Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with her fashionable pictures and dancing videos. Alaya F is currently quarantining with her mother, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar Furniturewala. She is enjoying her time and finding happiness in painting and making TikTok videos. Alaya F recently took up a TikTok Challenge called, #whosmostlikelyto with her loving Mom, Pooja Bedi, and brother Omar. Her captivating aura and a commendable loving nature for mom and brother has got the fans intrigued and filled with love. So, let’s have a look at how Alaya F and her mother, Pooja Bedi interact with fans in this TikTok Challenge. Here are some of the questions that were answered by the family which was really interesting and fun.

1. Who is most likely to cry while watching a sad movie? All of them pointed at Pooja Bedi 2. When asked, who is most likely to have more than five children? Everyone was pointing each other on this question. 3. Who is most likely to give out their money to charity? All of them pointed themselves. 4. Who is most likely to not take a shower for a week? It was one of the most hilarious moment of the whole video, everyone was pointing at Omar Furniturewala. 5. Who is most likely to blow all the money in Las Vegas? Everyone was pointing Alaya, even herself. 6. Who is most likely to ask a stupid question? Everyone was pointing Pooja Bedi, mother of Alaya F and Omar, even she was pointing herself. 7. Who is most likely to shave their head? It was Pooja Bedi who was pointed at this question. 8. Who is most likely to forget your birthday? It was one and only Omar Furniturewala who was pointed on this question. 9. Who is most likely to become the biggest Drama Queen? It was Pooja Bedi this time who was pointed by everyone. 10. Who is your favorite? Both the kids, Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala pointed to their mom at this question.

To have the real fun, watch this #whosmostlikelyto TikTok video of Alaya F-

Alaya F is enjoying her COVID-19 lockdown by painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills. While quarantining with her brother and mother at their home, she is utilizing the free time in making Tik Tok videos. Recently, when Alaya F ran out of art sheets, she painted her face into a canvas which was really amazing.

Ran out of art sheets so I used my face🤷🏻‍♀️😂

The wanderers of life

are made of earth and sky.

They see the universe

with stars in their eyes.

This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it’s my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍

(Swipe to the other images to see it close up and the process)



Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2)

