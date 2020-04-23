Alaya F's Photos Of Teaching Children From Rural Areas Are Inspirational; Check Them Out

Actor Alaya F has been spending her quarantine time being as productive as she could be. The actor has been practising yoga and has also tried her hand at doodling. She often shares TikTok videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans entertained. The actor is surely an inspiration to look up to as she believes in spending her weekends teaching the underprivileged.

The actor had signed herself up with an organisation and spent her time teaching students from the rural area of Maharashtra. She spent pictures from her class on her Instagram account, take a look.

Alaya F's picture teaching children from rural Maharastra

Alaya F shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and also shared about her experience in the caption. She wrote that the Saturday art class is an initiative for children from government schools and those who come from a low-income background. The Jawaani Jaanemann actor wrote she enjoyed teaching the children more than they did and cannot wait to go back to teach them again.

She also urged her fans and friends to sign up for the good cause and spend a few hours on Saturday with these children. Alaya F futher said that in a way, the art class promotes personality development amongst the children. In the pictures shared, she was seen happily volunteering the children and helping them in painting and drawing.

Professionally, Alaya F was seen in the film, Jawaani Jaaneman along with stars Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. She played the role of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who is on a quest to find her real father. Saif Ali Khan played the role of her father in the film while Tabu was seen as her mother. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics while Alaya F was praised for her debut in Bollywood.

