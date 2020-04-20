Alaya F & Janhvi's Rehearsal Videos Will Make You Tight Your Shoe Laces And Start Dancing

Alaya F and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the most talented star kids amongst the millennials' faces in Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor made her huge Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of blockbuster flick Sairat, titled Dhadak. On the other hand, Alaya F garnered popularity with her lead portrayal in comedy-drama film, Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

At the social front, Alaya F has managed to gain 714k followers on Instagram, whereas Janhvi Kapoor is leading with 8.3 million followers. There is one common thing between the two gorgeous actors and that is dance. Their social media handles surely showcase their love for dance. Having said that, check out Alaya F and Janhvi Kapoor's dance rehearsal videos that will motivate you to put on your dancing shoes during the quarantine.

Alaya F's videos

With her rehearsal videos, Alaya F is surely breaking the social media with her contemporary dance moves. Very few people can nail the contemporary dance style, which requires years of practice and Alaya F has rocked the dance style to its best. Check out a couple of videos shared by Alaya F on her Instagram account, which show her contemporary dancing skills.

Janhvi Kapoor's videos

While Alaya is setting the internet on fire with her contemporary dance moves, Janhvi Kapoor is making statements for her classical dance performances. The actor is often seen grooving on Bollywood classical songs. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram.

