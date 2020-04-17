Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Have Similar Fashion Sense And These Pictures Prove It

Bollywood celebrities are well-known to provide some major fashion inspirations. They often make fans go gaga over their fashion statements. Bollywood celebrities are sometimes also seen wearing the same or similar outfits. There have been times when Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have ended up wearing similar outfits. Take a look.

Times Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor wore similar outfits

Pink pantsuit

Alia Bhatt donned a pink pantsuit with matching flared pants. She opted for a centre-parted sleek hairstyle. She also applied makeup to complete her overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor also wore a pink pantsuit that had a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with a pair of matching flared pants. She kept her hair open and looked extremely stunning in the look.

Black dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black dress with a white crop top. She kept her hair wavy for the beautiful look. Janhvi opted for highlighted cheeks and lots of mascara.

Alia Bhatt wore the same outfit black outfit for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party. She looked gorgeous in the outfit. She opted for a sling bag and stilettoes that complemented her look.

Golden Lehenga

Alia Bhatt opted for a golden lehenga at an event. She held a placard in her hand that said ' I'm here for cake'. She is seen standing besides Karan Johar in the picture.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a golden colour lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She kept her hair open for the gorgeous look. She completed her look with makeup and nude lips.

