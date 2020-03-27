The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F Appreciates Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Work, Says They Are "killing It"

Bollywood News

Alaya F made her debut with the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. In her recent interview, the actor also talked about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Read on.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya F made her debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman that was directed by Nitin Kakkar. The cast of the movie included Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Rameet Sandhu, Farida Jalal, Kiku Sharda, and Dante Alexander. Alaya F played the role of Tia in the comedy film. She won millions of hearts with her acting in the movie. Not to mention, fans not only appreciated her acting on screen but also complimented Alaya F on her looks. After the movie, she was called for interviews by various publications and in one of her interviews, she talked about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ | Alaya F Shares Wonderful Throwback Kathak Video Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH

Alaya F cannot compare Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

In her recent interview with an online news portal, the actor was asked to pick anyone from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The actor said that if she was asked to choose between the two based on one particular thing, she can answer it. But if the question is based on overall, Alaya said that she cannot compare anyone. 

ALSO READ | Alaya F Proves She Is A Big-time Foodie In These Instances; Check Pics

Is Alaya F friends with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday?

She was furthermore asked if she was friends with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Alaya F said that if she would see them somewhere, she would definitely say hi to them and added that they both are killing it in their films. The actor appreciated both the actors and also talked about her hard work.

ALSO READ | Alaya F's Most Stunning Crop Tops You Must Check Out Right Away

Alaya F has signed three films with Northern Light Films?

The actor also mentioned in the interview that she has signed three films with Northern Light Films. The same company also produced the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya also talked about times when actors work hard for a film but in the end, they do not achieve the desired result. Alaya F said that she works on getting better day by day.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Secrets About Amrita Singh And Her Weight Loss Journey

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WARD BOY OF PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN PATNA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS