Alaya F Appreciates Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday's Work, Says They Are "killing It"

Alaya F made her debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman that was directed by Nitin Kakkar. The cast of the movie included Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey, Kumud Mishra, Rameet Sandhu, Farida Jalal, Kiku Sharda, and Dante Alexander. Alaya F played the role of Tia in the comedy film. She won millions of hearts with her acting in the movie. Not to mention, fans not only appreciated her acting on screen but also complimented Alaya F on her looks. After the movie, she was called for interviews by various publications and in one of her interviews, she talked about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Alaya F cannot compare Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

In her recent interview with an online news portal, the actor was asked to pick anyone from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The actor said that if she was asked to choose between the two based on one particular thing, she can answer it. But if the question is based on overall, Alaya said that she cannot compare anyone.

Is Alaya F friends with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday?

She was furthermore asked if she was friends with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Alaya F said that if she would see them somewhere, she would definitely say hi to them and added that they both are killing it in their films. The actor appreciated both the actors and also talked about her hard work.

Alaya F has signed three films with Northern Light Films?

The actor also mentioned in the interview that she has signed three films with Northern Light Films. The same company also produced the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya also talked about times when actors work hard for a film but in the end, they do not achieve the desired result. Alaya F said that she works on getting better day by day.

