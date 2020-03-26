Sara Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Secrets About Amrita Singh And Her Weight Loss Journey

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who was last seen on the silver screen in Love Aaj Kal won millions of hearts with her acting skills. Apart from her acting skills, the audience loves her for praising and supporting near and dear ones. Sara Ali Khan is known for being open about everything in her life. Recently, she talked her heart out to a leading entertainment portal and fans cannot stop gushing about the unknown secrets she revealed about her family.

Sara Ali Khan reveals intriguing secrets

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan was asked questions about her mother and in one of the questions, she talked about her mother- Amrita Singh's exam's score. While elaborating on the same, Sara Ali Khan revealed that during Amrita Singh's board exam (Class 10th), Amrita wrote ''Love-Amrita Singh'' and left the examination hall. She further asks to guess what marks she got after writing the same since she attempted zero questions.

She also revealed father's quirky antics and that she does not feel weird or uncomfortable about her father and Kareena Kapoor's relation. She said accepts Kareena Kapoor Khan as his father Saif Ali Khan's wife. She also reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan's special video dedicated to her. Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has seen Sara grow up and transform from a young, naughty girl.

She was also asked about her drastic physical transformation. Sara revealed the secret to her weight loss. She brought in the solution in a humorous way by saying that in the interviews she would be saying she likes to eat a lot but right after that she forgets and does not order for food and according to her, that is how the weight-loss journey started.

