The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sara Ali Khan Reveals Intriguing Secrets About Amrita Singh And Her Weight Loss Journey

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is known to be quite open about her life. Recently, she revealed some fascinating secrets about Amrita Singh and her weight loss journey.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan who was last seen on the silver screen in Love Aaj Kal won millions of hearts with her acting skills. Apart from her acting skills, the audience loves her for praising and supporting near and dear ones. Sara Ali Khan is known for being open about everything in her life. Recently, she talked her heart out to a leading entertainment portal and fans cannot stop gushing about the unknown secrets she revealed about her family. 

Sara Ali Khan reveals intriguing secrets

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan was asked questions about her mother and in one of the questions, she talked about her mother- Amrita Singh's exam's score. While elaborating on the same, Sara Ali Khan revealed that during Amrita Singh's board exam (Class 10th), Amrita wrote ''Love-Amrita Singh'' and left the examination hall. She further asks to guess what marks she got after writing the same since she attempted zero questions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Showcases The Bubbly Side Of Her Personality In These Pics

She also revealed father's quirky antics and that she does not feel weird or uncomfortable about her father and Kareena Kapoor's relation. She said accepts Kareena Kapoor Khan as his father Saif Ali Khan's wife. She also reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan's special video dedicated to her. Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has seen Sara grow up and transform from a young, naughty girl.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Says She Was A 'huge Nerd' When She Told Mom Amrita That She Wanted To Act

She was also asked about her drastic physical transformation. Sara revealed the secret to her weight loss. She brought in the solution in a humorous way by saying that in the interviews she would be saying she likes to eat a lot but right after that she forgets and does not order for food and according to her, that is how the weight-loss journey started. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Promotes Body Positivity In This Heartfelt Message On Women's Day 2020

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO