The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F's Most Stunning Crop Tops You Must Check Out Right Away

Bollywood News

Alaya F's fashion is not just quirky but comfortable too. Here are her stunning crop tops that might be perfect picks for your summer vacation. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
alaya f

Alaya F has recently made quite some news with her movie, Jawaani Janeman. The young and bubbly actress has taken over social media with her quirky and fashionable photos. Alaya F's photos on her Instagram showcase not only her travel and beauty pictures but also videos of her having fun, cooking and much more. Listed below are some of Alaya F's photos where she steals the show with her crop tops. 

READ:Alaya F Loves Sporting Denim Outfits, And These Pictures Are Proof

Alaya F's photos donning smart crop tops

READ:Alaya Furniturewala Has A Hidden Talent Of Drawing And Doodling & These Pics Prove It

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

READ:Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya Furniturewala Is A Breakout Star; 7 Lesser-known Facts About Her

In the above pictures, Alaya F is seen wearing some stunning coordinated outfits. In the first one, she is seen donning a grey plaid printed co-ord set. The crop top has petite ruffles that enhance her appearance. In the next one, she is seen donning a green and white tropical set. 

READ:Alaya F's Best Clubbing Outfits In THESE Pictures Will Give You Fashion Inspiration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

READ:Alaya Furniturewala Is Surely Climbing The Fashion Charts With THESE Ethnic & Party Looks

Alaya F knows how to match outfits. She has paired a beautiful crop top with frayed denim shorts. She has added trainers to complete her look. In another picture, we see her in a beautiful black crop top with a lehenga. She has kept her look simple yet edgy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT