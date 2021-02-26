Alaya F Had An "amazing Time Shooting" With Director Punit Malhotra; See Pic

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F recently took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she recently finished working on a project with Punit Malhotra. Alaya further noted that she had an amazing time working on the project and she is very excited for it to hit screens.

Alaya F's upcoming movies to include one with Punit Malhotra?

Alaya F was seen posing for the camera with film maker Punit Malhotra in a pink crop hoodie and blue denim. The actor was all smiles as she announced that she “had such an amazing time shooting with the wonderful Punit Malhotra!" She further noted in the caption, “So excited for all of you to see it". Check out the post from her profile about the same below.

Netizens react

No sooner did Alaya upload the post than her fans flocked to it to leave their reactions on it. Numerous netizens wrote in the comments that they are super excited for the upcoming project and left heart and kiss emoticons for the actor. Several other fans wished the team good luck and some wrote in the comments that they are sure it would be something good. Check out the comments by netizens on Alaya F’s latest post below.

Few other netizens also wrote in the comments, “It’s going to be superb!” while some wrote, “Lovely” to compliment the picture. Several other fans asked for more updates and requested the actor to “tell us more”. Check out the comments by netizens on Alaya F’s latest post below.

Going by her Instagram feed, Alaya F recently spent a vacation in Goa from where she posted a couple of gorgeous snaps. In one of the snaps, the actor was seen performing a stunt as she dived into the pool in her villa. She captioned the post as, “wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shotðŸ˜‚”. Check out the post from her profile below.

Punit Malhotra's movies

Punit Malhotra made his directorial debut with the film I Hate Luv Storys, starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan. He has also directed Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Student Of The Year 2 which released in 2013 and 2019 respectively. Malhotra had also written the film, I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

