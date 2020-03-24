When Alaya F Made Her Debut On Television With Mother Pooja Bedi; Know Details

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The actor left movie-enthusiasts stunned with her performance in the movie and made them wonder how she is so comfortable with the cameras. However, it is a lesser-known fact that Alaya had made her television debut with Sony TV’s Maa Exchange, which used to air back in 2011. Here are the details.

Maa Exchange

Maa Exchange is a Hindi Indian reality television series, which premiered on January 12, 2011, on Sony TV. The much-loved series was an Indian version of the popular international reality show, Wife Swap and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of UTV Software Communications. As seen in the much-loved television swap show, popular actor Pooja Bedi swapped her house with Comedian Rajiv Nigam's wife, Anuradha Nigam. Alaya F was just 13-year-old when she appeared on the show and was caught in some heated arguments with her exchanged mother, as she often kept her opinions strongly. Take a look at some videos:

Alaya F's Bollywood debut

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles.

The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood. While Jawaani Jaaneman's unusual story plot and performances have hit the right chords with the audience, the movie tanked at the box-office.

