When Alaya F Made Her Debut On Television With Mother Pooja Bedi; Know Details

Bollywood News

Alaya F, who left the audience impressed with her performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', had made her TV debut alongside mother Pooja Bedi in a show 9 years ago.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. The actor left movie-enthusiasts stunned with her performance in the movie and made them wonder how she is so comfortable with the cameras. However, it is a lesser-known fact that Alaya had made her television debut with Sony TV’s Maa Exchange, which used to air back in 2011. Here are the details.

Also Read | Alaya F Opens Up On How She Prepared For Her Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Maa Exchange

Maa Exchange is a Hindi Indian reality television series, which premiered on January 12, 2011, on Sony TV. The much-loved series was an Indian version of the popular international reality show, Wife Swap and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of UTV Software Communications. As seen in the much-loved television swap show, popular actor Pooja Bedi swapped her house with Comedian Rajiv Nigam's wife, Anuradha Nigam. Alaya F was just 13-year-old when she appeared on the show and was caught in some heated arguments with her exchanged mother, as she often kept her opinions strongly. Take a look at some videos:

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

Alaya F's Bollywood debut

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles.

Also Read | Alaya F Makes A Big Revelation, Says She Wasn't Sure If She Would Ever ‘get’ Films

The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past. Jawaani Jaaneman also marks the debut of Alaya F in Bollywood. While Jawaani Jaaneman's unusual story plot and performances have hit the right chords with the audience, the movie tanked at the box-office.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

 

 

First Published:
