Alaya F Makes A Big Revelation, Says She Wasn't Sure If She Would Ever ‘get’ Films

The very talented Alaya F made an impressive debut with the film Jawani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The actor also happens to be the daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and actor Pooja Bedi. Alaya's performance in the film has managed to impress the fans and the critics alike which has inevitably left the fans waiting with bated breath for her next project.

Alaya F said that she was not getting any attention before her first film

In a recent interview with an esteemed publication, Alaya was quipped on whether she is nervous to gain a strong foothold in the industry given that now the competition is quite stiff with some talented female performers. On this, Alaya F answered saying that she never focused on making people pay attention to her. She went on to say that before the release of her film, she was not getting any attention by the paparazzi or from the netizens.

Alaya F revealed that she was doubtful if she would ever get films

Alaya F made an interesting revelation and said that nobody was interested in knowing about her before the release of her debut film. However, the actor went on to say that she remained unaffected by it and people eventually went on to see her film. Alaya F further added that she always focused on things that she can control and that there was also a time wherein she wondered if she would even get a film.

Alaya F also went on to say that to get rid of that uncertainty she would take acting and dance classes to prepare herself. The actor also said that even now, she is back to pursuing her classes as she does not want to worry about what will happen next in her career. Alaya F revealed that she believes that if one does good work, it will inevitably speak for itself. The actor stated that she will figure out her path eventually in the industry as she feels still very new.

