Alaya F Opens Up On How She Prepared For Her Debut Film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Bollywood News

Alaya F recently opened up about her preparation before making her debut in the film 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Here is all you need to know.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
alaya f

Alaya F made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was appreciated by fans for her flawless performance and effortless portrayal of her character in the movie. After getting so much appreciation, the young actor opened up about her preparation for the role she played in Jawaani Jaaneman. Here is what Alaya F had to say.

Read Also| Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

Alaya F on preparing for her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman

In an interview with a leading daily, Alaya F said that before making her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F took several acting and dancing lessons. Alaya disclosed that she used to have sessions one after another. She also added that her coach had her trained for all types of roles. Alaya also expressed that if she is given a popular movie, then she will probably have done scenes while training.   

Read Also| Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up With Alaya F For 'Stree Rog Vibhag'?

The actress also said that she had to give her best since she was sharing the screen with one of the most experienced actors in Bollywood. Apart from this, her social media game is also being appreciated by her fans wherein she has been giving major fashion goals to netizens. After the release of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F made her magazine debut and also walked the ramp for a leading fashion house. Here are some pictures of her doing modelling and magazine gigs after the release of Jawaani Jaaneman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Read Also| Alaya F Shows Fans How To Strike The Right Pose For Instagram, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Read Also| Alaya F’s Pictures That Give Serious Cues On How To Pose For That Perfect Instagram Pic!

(Source: Alaya F Instagram)

 

 

First Published:
