Alaya F Has Quirky Tinder Bios For Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

Alaya F is all set for the release of her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She will be essaying the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s daughter in the quirky-comedy. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Alaya F discussed quirky Tinder bios that she would suggest Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

ALSO READ| Alaya F Talks About THIS Challenge On Her First Day At Shoot Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

When Alaya F was asked about what is the one thing that girls lie about to their boyfriends, the diva replied saying that girls stalk their ex-boyfriends on Instagram. She added that the stalking is not done in a bad way but out of compulsive curiosity.

ALSO READ| 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Star Alaya F Slams Ananya's Take On Nepotism, Here's What She Said

After Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Alaya F also revealed that she finds Kartik Aaryan cute. The actor was asked who she wants to be looked in a room with. Alaya F revealed that she would like to be trapped in a room with Kartik Aayan as she wants to find out the fuss about him as every girl wants to be with the Love Aaj Kal actor.

Alaya F also opened up about her mother, saying that she skypes with her while being in the same house. She shared how her mother skypes her asking her to get things from upstairs. Alaya further said that her dad doesn’t know how to use Skype properly.

ALSO READ| Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Says She 'won't Be Surprised' To Wake Up Next To Kartik Aaryan

When questioned about nepotism, Alaya F replied saying that the advantage of nepotism is that one gets to grow up in the industry. Hence, it makes a person comfortable while facing the camera. One also learns how to interact with media and present oneself by putting their best foot forward. Alaya F further said that the disadvantage of it is that it comes with a lot of eyeballs. People troll star kids and form opinions on them.

In the same interaction, Alaya F had interesting Tinder bios for her contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. According to Alaya F, Sara Ali Khan should keep ‘Bindass’ as her bio. While Ananya Panday should keep ‘I am so tall, you will struggle to reach me’.

ALSO READ| The Kapil Sharma Show Gets 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Cast As Guests, Alaya F Shares Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.