Alaya F Talks About THIS Challenge On Her First Day At Shoot Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Ever since the first look launch of Jawaani Jaaneman Alaya F has been making headlines all over the media. From her trendy looks to her acting skills in the movie, everything is garnering her much-deserved applause. She’s set to make her debut later this week alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has received lots of love and support for the young sensation. The makers have also launched a few songs from the film. Alaya F recently opened up about her first day at the shoot of the film.

Talking about her experience to an entertainment portal, Alaya said that on her first day at shoot, they did a 7-page scene as a 6-minute shot without any cuts. The scene is there in the film as well. The film’s director, Nitin Kakkar told her that don’t take any pressure and just try and do it. He said that he will be happy even if they manage to get the first two minutes as a one-shot. Alaya also said that the shot was lined quite heavy and had complicated blocking and many technical instructions about catching light properly, not covering Saif Ali Khan and making sure that the two of them were constantly in the frame.

She also added that to everyone’s surprise, they managed to get the whole 6-minute shot without a single cut and that too the first try itself. She said that she felt ecstatic after shooting the sequence. She was so happy that she felt like she could do anything. She felt that it was like they threw her into deep water hoping that she could swim and thankfully she did.

Jawaani Jaaneman’s trailer is receiving praises for its quirky take on modern-day relationships. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, film marks the debut of Alaya F alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The movie is set to hit the big screen on February 31, 2020.

