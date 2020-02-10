Alaya F Is An Ocean Lover, Here Are Times She Stunned In Beach Looks

Daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, Alaya F has made a grand entry in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in key roles. The new entrant to the young actors brigade has a huge number of followers on social media and she keeps them updated of her holiday getaways. Let’s take a look at some of the instances when Alaya F stunned in beach looks.

Alaya F's Photos

In the post, Alaya F is seen sitting at the tip of a yacht. The actor looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. Alaya flaunted the wing tattoos on her back. She was seen in what looked like a yellow bandeau top.

In this series of pictures, Alaya looked stunning as she posed for the cameras. She was seen wearing a printed bikini top with a tied knot at the front. Alaya paired her printed bikini top with a white skirt. The mini skirt had a ruffled pattern on it.

Alaya looked adorable in this orange midi dress. She accessorised the uber chic look with bracelets and drop earrings.

Alaya looked like a beautiful mermaid in this all-white ensemble. She was seen in a white bikini top that flaunted her toned midriff. Alaya paired her stunning top with a partially see-through and equally beautiful sarong.

