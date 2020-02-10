The Debate
Alaya F Is An Ocean Lover, Here Are Times She Stunned In Beach Looks

Bollywood News

Alaya F came into limelight with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' alongside Saif Ali Khan. Let's take a look at some of her pictures where she is seen rocking the beach look

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, Alaya F has made a grand entry in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in key roles. The new entrant to the young actors brigade has a huge number of followers on social media and she keeps them updated of her holiday getaways. Let’s take a look at some of the instances when Alaya F stunned in beach looks.

Alaya F's Photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

In the post, Alaya F is seen sitting at the tip of a yacht. The actor looks mesmerising as she poses for the camera. Alaya flaunted the wing tattoos on her back. She was seen in what looked like a yellow bandeau top.

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

In this series of pictures, Alaya looked stunning as she posed for the cameras. She was seen wearing a printed bikini top with a tied knot at the front. Alaya paired her printed bikini top with a white skirt. The mini skirt had a ruffled pattern on it.

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya looked adorable in this orange midi dress. She accessorised the uber chic look with bracelets and drop earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya looked like a beautiful mermaid in this all-white ensemble. She was seen in a white bikini top that flaunted her toned midriff. Alaya paired her stunning top with a partially see-through and equally beautiful sarong.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
