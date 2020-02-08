Alaya F Adorns Indian Outfits And Fans Are Left Mesmerized By Her

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya has made a grand entry in Bollywood with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles. Apart from her debut film, the newcomer has garnered a lot of popularity with her slick sense of fashion. From western looks to Indian traditional attires, she never fails to amaze her fans. Here is a list of the times when she adorned the Indian traditional looks, wooing her fans completely.

Alaya F's Instagram posts

Alaya looks like a true diva in this peach coloured lehenga. The peach lehenga consists of a beautifully embellished blouse. The sleeveless blouse is composed of golden designs. She completed the look with nude makeup and gold pieces of jewellery.

Also Read | Alaya F Shows Off Her Slick Style In THESE Co-ord Outfits On Instagram

Alaya F mesmerizes her fans by donning this ethnic attire so gorgeously. The sleeveless blouse of the lehenga is designed with golden prints and wavy borders. The lehenga has heavily dotted and boxed textures with a thick border matching with her transparent dupatta. She chose to pair the Indian outfit with nude makeup, open hair and blue earrings.

Also Read | After Alaya F, Kubbra Sait rakes in compliments for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The newcomer stole many hearts when she posted this picture wearing a black and white lehenga. The Jawaani Jaaneman star looks dreamy and poised with a black coloured sleeveless blouse that has golden prints and heavily designed borders. The off-white lehenga and the dupatta is textured with thick shiny white dots and black edges. She completes her look with open flowy hair, coal-lashed eyes and nude lips. The slick, thin gold necklace and earrings make her appear surreal.

Also Read | Alaya F reveals her family is trending because of her, says they are 'over the moon'

Also Read | Alaya F joins hands with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' makers for her second project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.