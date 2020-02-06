Alaya F Reveals Her Family Is Trending Because Of Her, Says They Are 'over The Moon'

Bollywood’s upcoming talent Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor sat down with a leading entertainment website and spoke about the impact of the movie Jawaani Jaaneman on her life. Alaya F extensively spoke about how excited she is about the film and how it all feels like a dream come true for her. In the interview, Alaya said that she has been getting good reviews about her acting. She even stated that she was worried about what the critics would think about her. However, she said that she doesn’t let the praises get in her head and that they only motivate her.

How does her family feel?

ALSO READ: Alaya F Joins Hands With 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Makers For Her Second Project

While talking about what her family has to say about the success of her film, Alaya F said that her mother Pooja Bedi, her grandpa Kabir Bedi and her family are on cloud nine. They were all happy and excited for her success. She even revealed that Pooja Bedi sent her a screenshot of Google telling her that her grandfather and her mother were trending on Google because of her.

She even spoke about how she had not expected such an overwhelming response from the audience. She said that the love the audience has shown towards her and their appreciation overwhelms her. She aspires to surprise her audiences with each film and role. Remembering the time, she first acted on the set, she revealed that she was extremely nervous. But, as the scene went well she became confident and even felt like she can do a good job at it.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce And The Bond She Shares With Their Partners

Alaya F thanks her co-stars

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F's Chemistry Helps Jawaani Jaaneman's BO Run Stay Consistent

She stated that her co-actors were very encouraging and they supported as well as motivated her. She even thanked Saif Ali Khan and Tabu for making her feel comfortable on the set. She revealed that her co-stars helped her in the whole process and added that despite they were not needed in the frame, Tabu and Saif would stay back and give her cues. Alaya F stated that she trusted the director of Jawaani Jaaneman Nitin Kakkar’s vision and tried her best to work towards it.

As she concluded, she spoke about how she went from one class to another to prepare herself. She disclosed that when she finally got the film she wanted, the fire to prove herself had only increased. She said that all her preparation paid off when she did the film. the dances and the acting she did in the classes felt like training for the big thing, said Alaya F.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Confesses Having A Cheat Sheet For Her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Auditions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.