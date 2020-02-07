After Alaya F, Kubbra Sait Rakes In Compliments For 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The Saif Ali Khan starrer film Jawaani Jaaneman is a comedy film about how a daughter attempts to find her birth father after years of her growing up without knowing him. While the lead cast of the movie has been garnering appreciation for their performances, Kubbra Sait has proven herself to be a versatile actor. She reportedly became a very popular artist amongst fans and critics alike after her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Kubbra Sait receives praises from all nooks and corners:

Kubbra Sait was previously seen in the Sacred Games web series alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. She impressed the audience with her performance and her portrayal of Kuckoo in the series. She has been garnering appreciation from all corners for her latest flick, Jawaani Jaaneman.

In the movie, she has portrayed the character of Rhea who is seen as Saif Ali Khan’s best friend. Kubbra Sait has been receiving heaps of praises for her amazing performance. The critics were seen appreciating her screen presence and her timing.

Kubbra Sait in a conversation with a media portal and talked about her thoughts on receiving a positive response for her role. Kubbra revealed that she was delighted to have received such an overwhelming response from critics and audiences. She said that she portrayed a very relatable mainstream character in the film and she is grateful that the audience has loved the character so much.

Kubbra further added that she received an outpour of messages stating that everyone could have a friend like Rhea. She said that the light her character was seen in was proof enough for her that she did justice to the character. She further commented that she was getting to terms with what people call the “range” of an actor. Kubbra talked about how grateful she was for not being stereotyped in a certain role and said she wants to continue exploring different roles.

(Image Credits: Kubbra Sait Instagram)

