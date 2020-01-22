Alaya F Is The Next Fashionista In The Making And Here Is Proof. See Pics

Ever since the first look launch of Jawaani Jaaneman, the name Alaya F is doing the rounds everywhere. From her mesmerising looks to her acting skills in the movie, everything is garnering her much-deserved applause. There is nothing to not love about her outfits as her sartiorial choices are on point.

She is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. Here is everything that you need to know about the outfits that she is donning for the promotions of her upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya F Looks Stunning During The Promotions Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya looked chic in this khaki playsuit. The actor looked completely stunning in this button detailed playsuit. Alaya pulled up her sleeves for this picture and paired the outfit with reptile print heels. She accessorised the look with gold oversized hoop earrings.

Alaya F Reveals Her 'surreal Moment' While Shooting 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Song 'Gallan Kardi'

In this look, Alaya looked breezy as the wind. She was pictured wearing a printed top with a tied knot in front. The partially see-through top looks super cool with shades of blue and white. The actor paired the top with a coordinated layered mini skirt. Alaya completed the look with a pair of suede boots.

This is her most recent look where she is pictured wearing a coral coloured top and trouser. In the coral separates, the top is a bandeau with a hint of a sweetheart neckline and ruched pattern. Alaya flaunted her midriff and paired it with matching high waist trousers.

Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F Look Clueless And Funny In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' New Poster

Alaya F will be making her debut on the big screen with Jawani Jaaneman. She will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The plot of the movie revolves around a 40-year-old playboy played by Saif and how his life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20-year-old daughter which is played by Alaya. The movie is set to release on January 31, 2020.

