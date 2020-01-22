Alaya F Looks Stunning During The Promotions Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F is an upcoming Indian actor. She is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman. The millennial is also very well-known for her amazing fashion sense. Read ahead to know all about Alaya F's outfits donned by her during the promotions of the film-

Alaya Furniturewala’s outfit worn during promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya Furniturewala is seen posing near the poster of her upcoming film, wearing a beige colour jump-suite. Her short jumpsuit with a deep V-neck cut is stunning. She opted for black and beige colour animal print stilettoes to complement the outfit. Alaya opted for minimal accessories and the golden colour hoop earrings stood out. Alaya has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She went for a nude make-up.

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a Nitin Kakkar directorial, penned by Abbas Dalal. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala in lead roles. It is a much-anticipated film as it marks as the debut of the New York Film Academy graduate, Alaya Furniturewala, in Bollywood. The plot of the movie revolves around a 40-year-old playboy and how his life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20-year-old daughter. Jawaani Jaaneman will be hitting the theatres on January 31, 2020. Take a look at the posters and trailer of the movie-

Poster

Trailer

