Alaya F Reveals Her 'surreal Moment' While Shooting 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Song 'Gallan Kardi'

Popular actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F, who will be making her celluloid debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jaawani Jaaneman, recently engaged in a fun chat with an online portal. In the interview, she talked about the first song of the film, Gallan Kardi, which according to the budding actor is a fun and happy song that anybody can hum along and dance too. She also added that she felt surreal sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu for the Jawaani Jaaneman song.

Check out the song, Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman:

The song picturised on Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu, is composed by Prem and Hardeep. It is sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangari and is the official remake of the 90s Indie-pop song, Jine Mera Dil Luteya.

The dance number is penned by Prem Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. The Nitin Kakkar directorial will narrate the tale of an estranged daughter, played by Alaya F, who meets her father, played by Saif Ali Khan, at the wrong junction of life. The comic-caper, starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on January 31, 2020.

Alaya F wants to learn from Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday's mistakes

Meanwhile, in another interview, Alaya F revealed that she is inspired by the new-gen actors like Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others. She further revealed that she makes it a point to watch all these new-gen actors' interviews, and note down their good points and incorporate that to her personality and craft.

The debutante also wishes to work with Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Varun Dhawan soon.

