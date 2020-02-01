Alaya F May Have Already Bagged The Third Instalment Of 'Student Of The Year'

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi. She recently made her debut with Nitin Kakkar’s film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. According to reports she has already been chosen as one of the female leads in Student Of The Year 3.

Alaya F lands a role in Student of the Year 3 soon after Jawaani Jaaneman release

Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaaneman is receiving huge appreciation and positive reviews from the audiences and fans. Her chemistry with Saif on-screen has lifted up the entire film. She is a complete natural.

After this success, she has reportedly sealed the deal with Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 3. Though there has been no official announcement from Karan Johar according to reports the film will go on floors this summer in Bangkok. Fans cannot wait to see her on the big screen again.

Karan Johar had hinted towards Student Of The Year 3 while announcing his movie Student Of The Year 2 on Twitter when it was coming out last year. Even Alaya talked about Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in one of her interviews saying she learns from the mistakes they made and be careful she does not make those same mistakes. The debutante has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and they expect her upcoming release soon.

