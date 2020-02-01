Love Aaj Kal, Rajinikanth, And Nora Fatehi Became Meme Materials For Memesters This Week

Since the trailer and the songs of Love Aaj Kal have been released, the memesters have found new meme material in the trailer of the film. Not only the memesters but also the lead actor Kartik Aaryan shared one of the memes on his social media handle. There are many hilarious memes on the Love Aaj Kal trailer as well as the songs from the film. These memes will surely make you laugh.

Here are some of them

i’m loving all the meme buzz 😁



| #LoveAajKal | pic.twitter.com/A934FoEWj6 — ᴛ ᴇ s s ᴀ (@swagpataudi) January 18, 2020

Recently, Rajinikanth was in the headlines as the actor is going to make an appearance on the popular show Man Vs Wild. After the Love Aaj Kal memes, the memesters were also going crazy about the Rajinikanth and Man vs Wild memes. Check them out below.

Rajhnikant is doing #ManVsWild with Bear Grills, This time the survival challange is for those wild beasts. #Thaalaiva🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/KMQTNbdrCn — A Clown🤡 (@rizukhan4u) January 28, 2020

After the song Garmi from film Street Dancer 3D was out, Nora Fatehi's twerking caught everyone's attention and eventually became a meme material for the memesters.

