Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Made News This Week

Bollywood actors are in the news not just for their films, but also their personal lives. Fans are curuious to know about their lives, their upcoming projects and more. Here are some of the recent news and titbits revealed this week about some Bollywood stars that you would love to know about.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' Slammed By Twitterati For THIS Reason

Alia Bhatt Rangoli Tweet Reaction

Alia Bhatt, the popular actor of Bollywood reacted on the tweet of Rangoli Chandel and Kangana Ranaut and greeted her. She tweeted that she is proud of Kangana and congratulated her.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor honeymoon shopping revelation

According to news portals, some sources have revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will reportedly tie the knots soon are scouting for an impeccable honeymoon destination. Reportedly till now, the couple has to eye some of the places for their honeymoon destination such as Gstaad in Switzerland and the Bahamas and Finland. According to the reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be tying the knot this year. They will be seen on the big screen in the movie Brahamastra.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Have Listed Down THESE Destinations For Their Honeymoon

Disha Patani Relationship Status

Reportedly, the popular rumoured couple of Bollywood Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up. As they haven’t ever confirmed their relationship in public, there were some sources and pictures which suggested that they were in a relationship. But reportedly some news portal and sources say that things weren’t going well between them for the past few weeks, despite their regular public appearances together. According to reports, Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other B'Town Celebs To Take Fitness Tips From

Tapsee Pannu reviewed Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Banter

The teaser of the much-awaited movie of the actor Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was released. It received a great response from the fans and also some Bollywood actors. Tapsee Pannu also commented on Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post. The actor mentioned, “I will make sure u watch all horror movies inside a dark room sitting alone if u gonna make all of us watch this !!!!! What the hell!!”

Here is the post and the comment of Tapsee Pannu-

Image courtesy: Instagram (@vickykaushal09)

Also read | Taapsee Pannu & Vicky Kaushal's Hilarious Banter Over 'Bhoot' Teaser Is Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.