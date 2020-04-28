Alaya F Loves Interacting With Fans And Here's The Proof; See Pics

Alaya Furniturewala aka Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with the blockbuster comedy-drama flick Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The newbie's performance was much praised by the audiences and critics. On the social media front, Alaya F is an active celebrity and has successfully garnered 744k followers on Instagram.

The millennial became the talk of the town in no time and is adding more to her fan following. Alaya F also seemingly loves to interact with her fans and followers and her IG handle is proof of the same. Only recently, the young star did a question-answer session with her fans through the Instagram stories. During the Q&A session, Alaya F posted a story on her Instagram urging the fans to ask her creative questions. Check out what fans had to ask Alaya F.

One of her fans asked Alaya about how she stays fit. The fan also asked whether she was on a diet. To which Alaya F replied with a goofy story adding stickers. She replied saying exercise, pilates, gymnastics, dance and healthy eating. Check out Alaya F's Instagram highlight.

One of the questions asked a fan was, "How was your experience acting alongside Saif sir and Tabu Ma'am". Alaya F posted an admirable boomerang filled with hearts. She also added on her story, "Incredible!!!! I couldn't have asked for anything more.. Got to learn so much every single day! So grateful." Take a look at Alaya's reply.

Another funny question asked by one of her followers was, "Is Alaya pronounced AALIA or UH-LAYA". Alaya posted a filtered selfie pointing to UH-LAYA, prompting her fans how to pronounce her name. She also added a short disclaimer bellow, "The name's Alaya but I only speak the truth 😎 (get it? 🤣)." Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

