Alaya F 'recharged' And 'full Of Energy' Post Debut, Aspires To Work Like Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala made a mark with her performance in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite elder actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The 22-year-old budding actor recently opened up about her journey in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. Alaya revealed that she has been greatly influenced by the achievements of global icon Priyanka Chopra.

On being asked about her opinion on Priyanka Chopra's journey, Alaya F revealed that the Quantico star is one of her favourite actors. She added that she has admired Priyanka's career path which includes her move from India and working abroad while continuing to rule the roost in Bollywood. Alaya revealed that she looks up to the way Priyanka has been representing India globally.

Drawing parallels with her own career, one film old, Alaya F revealed that she aspires to achieve the same level of excellence at some point in her life. She quipped about the fact that she feels greedy to the extent that she wants to put herself at the forefront of many things at the same time.

Alaya F admitted in the interview that after the release of her film Jawaani Jaaneman and the positive responses from the audience, she has been feeling 'recharged' and 'full of energy'. She even revealed that she has directed her staff to overwork her. The young actor added that she wants to capitalise on the career 'high' that she feels at the moment.

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F’s debut movie opened to a positive audience response on January 31, 2020. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is also reported that Alaya's impressive performance in Jawaani Jaaneman has landed her another project under the same production banner.

