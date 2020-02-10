Alaya F Reveals She Faced Several Rejections Before 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif Ali Khan's latest film, Jawaani Jaaneman, is currently doing well the Box Office and has already earned over ₹30 crores. Jawaani Jaaneman has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising debutant Alaya F's stellar acting in the film. With Alaya F's debut film turning out to be a massive success, the young actor will undoubtedly have an amazing career in the Bollywood film industry. However, in a recent interview with a media portal, Alaya F revealed that making her break into Bollywood was not an easy task for her and that she had to face several rejections before she landed a role in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya F faced many rejections before Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F has already amassed a fan following after she showcased her acting talents in Jawaani Jaaneman. In a recent interview with an international news agency, the debutant actor discussed several aspects of her life and career. During the interview, Alaya F also revealed that landing her first role in Bollywood was not that easy and that it was a tough experience for her.

Alaya F stated that initially, people would have reasons to say no and she would get very upset after the rejection. She would wonder, "why not?" and would get disappointed. However, she added that she now realised that if people were making a film and investing crores in it, at the end of the day, they had to make a decision that was right for their film.

Further, Alaya F said that once she realised that, she focused on doing her best. Now when she saw Jawaani Jaaneman, she felt like the character was exactly like her. Alaya F remembered looking at the character and saying, "oh my god! I am perfect for the character," and she added that she was lucky to fit into this role. Alaya stated that she was lucky that Tia was like her and was thankful that the filmmakers also liked her acting, so it worked out well for her.

