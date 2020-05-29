Alaya F Posts A Clip From Her First Rehearsal For A Song In 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Watch Here

Alaya F made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was appreciated by fans for her flawless performance in the movie. She has been up to a lot during the lockdown and has kept her fans updated on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a throwback clip which showed her fans that she has started prepping for Jawaani Jaaneman. Take a look at the video Alaya F had to share on her Instagram.

Alaya F release a clip from her rehearsals

Alaya F took to her Instagram on May 29, 2020, and shared a video of her enjoying dance rehearsals. At the start of the video, we can see Alaya dancing on the song Gallan Kardi in a studio. She can be seen in a black sports bra and black track pants as she flaunts her pink shrug while dancing. Take a look at the Alaya F's video here.

In the video, she was seen in six-inch-long heels. After the practice session, the clip then shows the clip of her dancing on-screen which she must have recorded from the screen present on the set.

She captioned the video and wrote how it was her first rehearsal "My first rehearsal and first shot for my first ever song Gallan Kardi!!" She also wrote on how she had to wear 6 inch heels, "From sneakers to 6 inch heels😅 the only constant is how terrified I was both times.. now I look back at it all and smile!#jawaanijaaneman @beingmudassarkhan".

Earlier on May 29, she shared a funny clip which got a lot of response from her fans. In the post, she was seen fighting her cravings. The video starts with her looking at a Nutella jar but then goes on it on the other side and has a banana. She then goes on to stare at the Nutella jar as she goes to have her banana.

Towards the end of the video, Alaya F finally gives in to her cravings and has a spoonful of Nutella. She also wrote in the caption that she is “#OnlyHuman”. Alaya F further wrote, “Laughing and cringing at myself rn”. Take a look at it here.

