Alaya F’s Best Moments From Her Question And Answer Segment On Instagram

Alaya Furniturewala is an emerging Hindi Film Industry actor. She is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya Furniturewala recently set foot into Bollywood and gave her debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, which hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The movie did average at the box-office, but Alaya Furniturewala’s acting received much appreciation. Along with being a fresh face in Bollywood, Alaya Furniturewala is also an internet sensation today. Here are the best moments from Alaya Furniturewala’s fun Question and Answer segment. Read ahead to know more-

Alaya Furniturewala’s best moments from her Question and Answer segment

Alaya Furniturewala is very active on her social media account. From posting about her movie to her dance videos to her doodlings, Alaya Furniturewala has always been entertaining her fans with her creativity. Alaya Furniturewala took to her Instagram account to play a Question and Answer segment with her followers and asked them to be creative with their questions. The segment that revealed a few secrets of Alaya Furniture.

On being asked about how she manages to stay so fit and if she diets often, by a follower, Alaya Furniturewala said that the secret to her healthy and fir life is exercise, pilates, gymnastics, dance, and healthy eating. On being asked about her skincare routine, Alaya Furniturewala posted a picture of various bio skincare products and captioned the picture, “EVERYDAY”. When a follower expressed his/her fondness towards Alaya Furniturewala’s dance videos, she posted a mirror selfie boomerang of herself dancing, and captioned the video, “THANKYOUU, DOING A LITTLE HAPPY DANCE NOW”.

Another follower asked Alaya if she can do a handstand and if she can then can she post herself doing a handstand. Alaya Furniturewala was quick to reply to this question with a video of herself doing a handstand, along with a caption that read, “I CANNN”. Alaya Furniturewala was also asked about her age, to which she replied with a boomerang that suggested her she is 22 years old. When a follower asked Alaya about her experience working alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya Furniturewala said that it was an incredible experience and she got to learn a lot. She is grateful and couldn’t have asked for anything more, said Alaya Furniturewala. A follower also asked about the pronunciation of her name, to which Alaya Furniturewala said, “UH-LAYA”, adding a quirky comment at the bottom that said, “The name is Alaya but I only speak the truth (get it?)”.

