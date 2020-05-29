Alaya F Claims She Is 'only Human' As She Indulges In A Spoonful Of Nutella; See Here

With just one film old, Alaya F has already gained widespread popularity in Bollywood. She made her debut early this year in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is quite popular on social media as well, all thanks to her quirky and witty posts that have struck a chord with the audience. She recently posted a new video on her social media and it is too adorable.

Alaya F proves she is “only human”

Alaya F recently took to her social media to share yet another quirky video with her fans. In the post, the actor is seen fighting her cravings. She starts the video by staring deeply at a Nutella jar but then goes on to through it on the side. She then goes on to keep seeing the Nutella jar everywhere she went.

Towards the end of the video, Alaya F finally gives in to her cravings and indulges in a spoonful of Nutella. She also wrote in the caption that she is “#OnlyHuman”. Alaya F further wrote, “Laughing and cringing at myself rn”.

Take a look at Alaya F’s post here:

Alaya F recently spoke about the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in an interview. She spoke about how the lockdown came in just months after her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman was released. The actor added that she was prepped up for all the great things that were set to come her way. However, when everything went down, Alaya F revealed, she was sad for some time.

But the actor added that she is happy that her film was released before the lockdown came into force. This gave people the chance to view her on the big screen as she was dying to release the film, Alaya F added. She added that she was physically, mentally, and emotionally invested in it and it all proved worth it.

Alaya F is currently quarantining in her Mumbai house along with her family. She has been constantly uploading videos of her cooking and doing various other things around the house to pass her time. She has been keeping up with her witty videos that fans have been loving. On the work front, Alaya F has not signed on for any new film until now.

