Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra's Tattoos To Take Cues From Before Getting Inked

To some, a tattoo may just look like a design, but more often these permanent pieces of art hold a special spot and meaning in people's hearts. Just like millions of people across the globe, Bollywood’s favourite actors have got inked with special words and designs over the years. Whether you're a tattoo enthusiast or just a newbie who's looking for a little inspiration, here's a look at some of Bollywood's most talked-about tattoos.

ALSO READ: Alaya F May Have Already Bagged The Third Instalment Of 'Student Of The Year'

Alaya F

Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F is popularly known for her sense of style. She is also fond of tattoos and often flaunts them on social media. Alaya F made her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie and her role were praised by many. The star kid enjoyed a huge fan base even before she made her debut in the Hindi film industry. Alaya F also gained a lot of popularity with her envious sense of fashion. The actor is quite active on social media and loves to keep her fans updated. The actor also loves to get inked, and her Insta pictures are proof of that.

ALSO READ: Alaya F's Photos With Pooja Bedi Prove The Mother-daughter Duo Are Adorable On Camera

Sonakshi Sinha

Another Bollywood actor to get tattoo inspirations from is Sonakshi Sinha, who got an amazing tattoo done on her left ankle. She got herself inked in Budapest while shooting for Force 2 (2016). Reportedly, she was inspired to get the tattoo, which looked similar to a chandelier, while doodling on her foot. The actor liked the design so much, she decided to make it permanent. Moreover, Sinha also has a tiny star tattooed on her collarbone.

ALSO READ: Alaya F's Ethnic Ensembles That Fans Can Take Fashion Cues From

Priyanka Chopra

Any Priyanka Chopra fan can't miss the words "Daddy's lil girl..." tattooed along the actor's right wrist. Reportedly, written in her father Ashok Chopra's handwriting, these words serve as a reminder of the special bond she shared with her father. When Priyanka Chopra was in Malibu for the shoot of her debut music album in 2012, she decided to get inked. This was reportedly her way of saying that although she has achieved everything in life, she will forever remain her father’s little girl.

ALSO READ: Take Cues From Alaya F's Dancing Videos To Polish Your Posture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.