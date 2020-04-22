Alaya F Speaks About A Permanent Scar Which Will Always Remind Her Of Her Debut

Alaya F recently spoke about a scar that she got before she started shooting for the film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. She said that the makers had to shoot with the scar while VFX helped them cover it. She revealed that the scar is permanent and is bound to stay with her forever now.

Alaya F’s permanent scar

Alaya F recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how she got injured just a few days before the shoot of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. She said that three days before the shoot began, she was at a restaurant in London where she had ordered a nice kettle of piping hot green tea. She was pouring out a cup for a friend while she was talking to another when she accidentally poured out the steaming tea straight on her leg. Alaya F said that this left her with a massive third-degree burn which was fleshy and full of pus.

Following the incident, she sent pictures of her wound a night before the scheduled shoot to the producers and told them that something had to be done about it. She even recalled her co-star Saif Ali Khan getting surprised at the wound. Alaya F also said that her idea was to put some makeup on it which did not work as there were chances of the wound getting infected. So the creators had to CGI the wound out of the film.

Alaya F’s artistic piece

Alaya F recently posted a picture of an artistic sketch that she created while she was quarantined at home. The portrait is rich with a lot of detailing in several parts. In the caption for the post, Alaya F mentioned that the picture was a representation of Mother Earth. Have a look at the picture from Alaya F’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

