Alaya F Shares Intricate Artwork, Fans Berserk Over Details In Her Creation

Alaya F made it to the Bollywood scene with comedy Jawaani Jaaneman. Her acting created a buzz in the industry and moreover, she oozes with talent in everything she does. As per her latest Instagram post, Alaya F drew an intricate design and her followers believe that she has the real talent for being an artist.

Alaya F’s latest artwork on Mother Earth will blow your mind

In the series of pictures that Alaya F shared, her artistic abilities can be seen clearly. In the first picture, she is seen holding her work and posing for the camera. Following which one can see the close-up of her work. The last picture is her process captured and collaged into one frame. The artwork was done from scratch and minute details do require a lot of patience and determination.

Check out the detailed artwork 'a tribute to Mother Earth' as shared by Alaya F on her Instagram

Alaya F shared the artwork on Earth Day, i.e April 22, 2020. The 22-year-old actress wrote a meaningful caption alongside the post. She paid the tribute to mother Earth by penning the words, “The wanderers of life are made of earth and sky. They see the universe with stars in their eyes. This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it’s my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth.” She also asked her followers to look at the process and mentioned what materials she used for the same, “Made only with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2).”

Fans could not believe the minute artwork and details, all in one canvas. Many fans appreciated the artwork and could recognise her talented self apart from acting. One follower wrote, “Goodness Alaya! What a tribute to Mother Earth! Glorious! Breath-taking! God bless you, genius. What a pleasure to see you take leaps in creativity". Apparently it was Alaya’s aunt.

See the reactions

Snippet Credits: Alaya F's Instagram

