Alaya Furniturewala Looks Stunning In These Party Outfits | See Pictures

Alaya Furniturewala is an upcoming Indian actor. She is the daughter of the beautiful actor Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya will soon make her Bollywood debut in the industry alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, in Jawaani Jaaneman. The millennial is famous for her amazing fashion sense. Check out here some of Alaya Furniturewala’s party outfits –

Alaya Furniturewala's best party outfits

Alaya Furniturewala is seen wearing a white halter neck bralette, with black and white horizontal stripes at the bottom. She wore a black colour high waist hot-shorts at the bottom. Alaya has worn a black and white bomber jacket on top of her outfit, that says “California”. She has left her straight hair open and applied subtle dark makeup.

The actor is seen donning a denim outfit. She wore a tube denim top, tucked in a ripped blue high-waist jean. She is wearing an open white and blue vertical stripes shirt with her hair side-partitioned and in a messy look, with large waves at the bottom. She has applied nude and subtle makeup.

Alaya Furniturewala is seen posing in a black and white vertical stripes jump-suit. The jump-suit is backless and has a deep and halter neck. It has a knot at the upper waist and is loosely frill below the knot. She wore a pair of white shoes under the jump-suit and has left her hair open, giving them a messy look, with very subtle makeup.

