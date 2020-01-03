Jawaani Jaaneman Introduces Alaya F As 'new Star Of The New Decade' In The All-new Poster

Jawaani Jaaneman is gearing up for its release in theatres on January 31, 2020 and the makers of the film have been busy creating a buzz online with the new and quirky posters of the film. Alaya Furniturewalla, who will make her Bollywood debut with this Nitin Kakkar directorial, took to her social media and posted a brand new poster of the film with the caption "New decade with a new start". The newcomer looks stunning in the new poster in a polka-dotted and floral outfit with a backpack on her shoulder posing like a star in the making.

Take a look at the new Jawaani Jaaneman poster:

About two weeks ago, the first look poster of the film had been released online with the Hum Tum actor Saif Ali Khan's look in the film. The poster featured Saif Ali khan lying on a bed with women, holding a green bottle. He can be seen wearing a playboy chain, flaunting his arm tattoo with a smirk.

Take a look at the previous poster:

Here is the teaser of the film:

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father-daughter duo. Saif will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father in the movie. The movie is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.

Reportedly, Saif has undergone an amazing makeover before the shoot for the movie started. It turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly, he had to lose 11 kilos for the role.

The movie also features Drishyam actor Tabu in a pivotal role. Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after two decades. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

