Alaya F Says She Is 'privileged' When Asked About Nepotism; Backs Sara & Janhvi To The Max

Alaya F who is all set to make her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' confessed in an interview that she is indeed 'privileged' even in her struggle. Speaking about nepotism in the industry, Alaya said that they as star kids might just get rejected in 10 auditions but there's someone else who has been rejected 100 times. She goes on to say that their struggle is bigger than hers, as a star kid. She concludes the debate by saying that she won't stop working hard just because she is privileged.

Has she learnt anything from her contemporaries? To this, Alaya says that each and everyone including Sara, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, are all talented and together they have a lot to offer. She revealed that she has watched everyone's interviews and has "learnt from their mistakes and taken notes of their good points."

The release date of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu-starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" has been advanced by a week. The movie, which was previously scheduled to release on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres on January 31. The coming-of-age film, directed by Nitin R Kakkar, will mark the Bollywood debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. Saif and Alaia will play father and daughter, while Tabu has a pivotal role in the movie. The film is produced by Saif’s banner Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

(With PTI inputs)

