Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Goes Plastic-free Too, After Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1'

The Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer was recently released by the makers of the film and was trending on YouTube within a few hours from its release. The movie along with Saif Ali Khan stars Tabu in the lead role and marks the debut of actor Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla in Bollywood.

Following the lead of the Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No.1, Jawaani Jaaneman cast and crew have reportedly gone plastic-free.

Jawaani Jaaneman says no to plastic after 'Coolie No.1'

Recently, the sets of the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 went plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan urged his peers to follow suit.

Taking to Twitter, Varun shared a picture of him along with his co-actors, makers and crew of the film, all posing with a steel bottle in their hands suggesting that no plastic bottles will be used on the sets of Coolie No.1 and it seems like the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is following their footsteps.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Tabu's movies have often had some talking points. Be it the critical reception of her portrayal of characters in Haider and Andhadhun, or movies that had a social message like in Chandni Bar, her movies have significantly contributed to the film industry. The talking point of the latest of Tabu's film is going plastic-free.

The female lead of Jawaani Jaaneman, Tabu, recently took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie. One of Tabu's photos was that of a steel bottle that had 'Pooja Entertainment' imprinted on it. The actor captioned the image: "Saying no to single-use of plastic on set."

The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is co-produced by Saif Ali Khan and Jackky Bhagnani.

