Jawaani Jaaneman's Gallan Kardi Gives Fans Major Throwback, Gets A 'thumbs-up'

Actor Saif Ali Khan is returning to the romantic-comedy genre with his next film Jawaani Jaaneman after encountering a bunch of serious roles. Starring Alaya Furniturewala, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the leading roles, Jawaani Jaaneman follows the life of a pregnant daughter, a casanova father and a career-driven mother, as they deal with the hurdles of life.

Helmed by Nitin Kakker, Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Recently, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman launched a new song from the film, Gallan Kardi, which has been creating headlines since its launch. While celebrities and critics have given Gallan Kardi a 'thumbs-up', it seems like the song has managed to make the audience groove to its catchy tunes. Here are all the details.

Fans react to Jawaani Jaaneman's new song, Gallan Kardi

Voiced by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri, Gallan Kardi is the recreated version of the hit classic Bollywood song Jinne Mera Dil Luteya. The much-loved song is considered as one of its kind, as it is reportedly the only party song from the album of Jawaani Jaaneman which features the Tabu, Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan together.

Composed by Prem and Hardeep, the lyrics of Gallan Kardi are crafted by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. Bankrolled by Tips music company, the Gallan Kardi track has already breached the 2 million views-mark on Youtube. Take a look at how fans reacted to the recreated rendition:

well, this is actually good👌. pahli baar koi remake song shi laga h 🙄😅#GallanKardi sung by Legend Jazzy B 😍

I'm happy for Saif, finally things are going in a positive direction.https://t.co/K5IJ6tyXXS — Sanjay Singh (@SanjayCA39) January 15, 2020

Old #memories Reloaded ❤️❤️

The most loved song #JineMeraDilLutiya is back with new name #GallanKardi 😘#SaifAliKhan is looking too young in this song of #JawaaniJaaneman movie..

Love the track @tipsofficial

Video Live on #Tips #YouTube channel 🎥

Thanks for the song 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/f3skmxJjiI — Pragnya Prasad (@pragnyaprasad) January 15, 2020

I got excited watching trailer only coz of #GallanKardi remake. Remakes should be like this💃💃💃 — Anjali Korami (@KoramiAnjali) January 15, 2020

