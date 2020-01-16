The Debate
Jawaani Jaaneman's Gallan Kardi Gives Fans Major Throwback, Gets A 'thumbs-up'

Bollywood News

Recently, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman released a new song, Gallan Kardi which features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F. Here is how fans reacted to the song

Jawaani Jaaneman

Actor Saif Ali Khan is returning to the romantic-comedy genre with his next film Jawaani Jaaneman after encountering a bunch of serious roles. Starring Alaya Furniturewala, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the leading roles, Jawaani Jaaneman follows the life of a pregnant daughter, a casanova father and a career-driven mother, as they deal with the hurdles of life.

Helmed by Nitin Kakker, Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Recently, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman launched a new song from the film, Gallan Kardi, which has been creating headlines since its launch. While celebrities and critics have given Gallan Kardi a 'thumbs-up', it seems like the song has managed to make the audience groove to its catchy tunes. Here are all the details.

Fans react to Jawaani Jaaneman's new song, Gallan Kardi

Voiced by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri, Gallan Kardi is the recreated version of the hit classic Bollywood song Jinne Mera Dil Luteya. The much-loved song is considered as one of its kind, as it is reportedly the only party song from the album of Jawaani Jaaneman which features the Tabu, Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan together.

Composed by Prem and Hardeep, the lyrics of Gallan Kardi are crafted by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. Bankrolled by Tips music company, the Gallan Kardi track has already breached the 2 million views-mark on Youtube. Take a look at how fans reacted to the recreated rendition:

(Promo Image: Alaya F in stills from Gallan Kardi song)

 

 

