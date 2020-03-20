Alaya Furniturewala Has A Hidden Talent Of Drawing And Doodling & These Pics Prove It

Alaya Furniturewala is an emerging Hindi Film Industry actor. She is the daughter of the famous Bollywood actor Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya Furniturewala recently set foot into Bollywood and gave her debut with Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, that hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.

Along with Alaya, the lead cast of the film included Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The fim performed well at the box-office, and Alaya Furniturewala’s acting received much appreciation. Going through the official Instagram handle of the actor, it is often spotted that along with being good at acting, Alaya is also very fond of drawing and doodling. Here is some of her work from older times. Read ahead to know more-

Alaya Furniturewala’s drawings and doodles

Here’s a drawing by Alaya F. Her caption suggests that it is very calming for her to pick up a pen and transform a plain piece of paper. She has made a floral design, using the colours black and white.

Here are a bunch of drawings by the actor. She has drawn flowers, hearts, an owl, and more. It seems like black and white are her most preferred colours.

She has drawn the sketch of a woman’s face and has kept the drawing monochrome, except giving her lips a red shade. Alaya has even given her signature at the bottom of the drawing.

Here is some mind-blowing doodling by Alaya Furniturewala. The actor posted this image when the work was still in progress. The colours she has used are black, white, and some shade of red.

Alaya Furniturewala has drawn a skull with flowers instead of eyes. She has kept the colour palette of the drawing as monochrome. Alaya has even given her signature at the bottom of the drawing.

