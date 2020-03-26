Alaya F Recalls Her Parents' Reaction To The Trailer Of Her Debut Movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman, in a media interview, talked about her parents' reaction to the trailer of her debut movie. The 22-year-old actor, who belongs to acting prodigy Kabir Bedi's family, is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala. Here is all you need to know about:

Alaya F recalls her parents' reaction to Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer

In a media interview published on an online portal, Alaya F revealed that her parents got emotional looking at the trailer of her debut movie. She further revealed that her mother Pooja Bedi was happy at the same time shocked and hysteric looking at her in Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer. Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu in the lead, narrates the tale of an estranged daughter who finds her father at a later age. The movie directed by Nitin Kakkar opened to positive reviews and was reported to be a box office hit.

Pooja Bedi reviews Jawaani Jaaneman

Pooja Bedi also took to Twitter to review her daughter's debut movie-Jawaani Jaaneman. In the Twitter post, she wrote: "So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!! What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her love & commitment to her craft is so apparent." Check out the post here:

So emotional!!!! Watched #JawaaniJaaneman with cast crew & family. I've laughed & wept &been filled with a multitude of emotions!!!!

What an amazing feeling to watch my child on the big screen. Her ❤ & commitment to her craft is so apparent. Thank u @jayshewakramani @Pooja_Ent pic.twitter.com/0GzGu4x8mD — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alaya F is reported to have signed on for an upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have it that the movie, to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, is tentatively titled Stree Rog Vibhag. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

