Alaya F's Best Clubbing Outfits In THESE Pictures Will Give You Fashion Inspiration

Bollywood News

Here are the times when 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor Alaya F impressed her fans by sporting these clubbing night looks. Continue reading to know more

Alaya F

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut alongside actors Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film released on January 31, this year and received a fantastic response from the audience. Alaya's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman was also appreciated by critics. Alaya F is quite active on social media and soon after her debut, she has garnered a huge fanbase on her Instagram account. Alaya keeps her fans updated of the fashion outings at all times.

Alaya F's outfits that are perfect for a clubbing night

  • In the picture, Alaya is wearing a black dress with detailing on it. Alaya sported the dress and struck a stunning pose with hair tied up.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Here, Alaya is wearing a backless emerald sequined dress. She let her hair loose in waves and wore simple neutral make-up. This is a look to opt for when you want to make heads turn.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Alaya F is sporting a backless LBD with criss-cross detailing. In the picture, Alaya F is flaunting her tattoo. One can take a cue from her dress and pair it with heels to look like a diva. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • In this picture, Alaya F is wearing grey co-ord set with a bralette and skirt. The outfit can be perfectly pulled off for a clubbing night. Check out the picture below.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, there have been recent rumours regarding Alaya F's upcoming project. Reportedly, Alaya F's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman has impressed Karan Johar. Reports also suggest that Alaya F will be making her digital debut in Student of The Year 3. However, any news confirming the making of Student of The Year 3 has not been out yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

