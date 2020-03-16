Karishma Tanna, Alaya F And Janhvi Kapoor's Outfits Are 'cool For The Summer'

Summer calls for vibrant hues and comfortable outfits. Janhvi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, and Alaya F’s Instagram handles are filled with stunning summer collection that one can take cues from. Here’s taking a look at Karishma Tanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F’s summer outfits that fans can take ideas from.

Karishma Tanna

Looking at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram handle, it is evident that the actor loves summers as she is often seen donning bright colours in fun silhouettes. Here’s taking a look at Karishma Tanna’s summer outfits.

Alaya F

Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor garnered a lot of praises for her acting skills. And apart from her acting skills, Alaya F has her Instagram handle filled with pictures where she can be seen donning stunning outfits. Here’s taking a look at Alaya F’s summer outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is often lauded for her sartorial choices. She is known to have a wide range of stunning outfits that are unmissable. Here are some of Janhvi Kapoor’s summer outfits.

