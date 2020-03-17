Alaya F Shows How To Rock A Red Carpet Look In THESE Pictures

Alaya Furniturewala is also known as Alaya F, is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala. Alaya F made her Bollywood debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. The film hit the screens on January 31, this year and received a fantastic response from the audience. Alaya's performance in the film was also appreciated by the audience. Alaya F is very active on social media and soon after her debut, she has garnered a lot of fans on her Instagram account. Alaya has gained a lot of popularity because of her fashion and she likes to keep her fans updated on social media with her fashionable pictures. Alaya F's photos and her outfits are loved by her fans.

Here are the times when Alaya F rocked the red carpet looks

In this picture, Alaya F rocked this neon green dress. She accessorized it with pearl jewellery and sunglasses.

Alaya F sported this stunning printed ghagra at the Lakme Fashion Week. The outfit was designed by SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi.

Alaya pulled-off this all-black gown with ease. Her pose looks relaxed amidst the flowers. Her look was appreciated by fans in the comments.

On the work front, there have been rumours regarding Alaya F's upcoming project. Reportedly, Alaya F's performance in Jawaani Jaaneman impressed Karan Johar. Reports also suggest that Alaya F will be making her debut with Student of The Year 3. However, any news confirming Student of The Year 3 has not been out yet.

