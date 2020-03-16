Debutante Alaya F is reported to begin work on her second project soon. The newbie, who debuted alongside Saif Ali Khan in Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman has reportedly impressed Karan Johar. Reason for which, the actor has bagged the lead role in the filmmaker’s upcoming project- Student of The Year 3. Read to know more.

Alaya F to make her digital debut with Student of The Year 3?

Reports have it that the makers of Student of the Year 3 are keen on getting Alaya F on board for the franchise's third installment. Although the makers are yet to confirm the news, however, reports have it that the deal is almost sealed with Alaya F. Meanwhile, reports also reveal that Student of The Year 3 will be made as a web series.

The reported web series that will be produced by Dharma Productions has roped in Good Newwz director Raj Mehta as the creative producer of the forthcoming web series. The Student of The Year franchise has successfully managed to introduce new faces to the world of cinema. Actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria have made their Bollywood debut with the franchise.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alaya F is reported to have signed on for an upcoming project with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reports have it that, the movie, to be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, is tentatively titled Stree Rog Vibhag. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

