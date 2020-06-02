Alaya F To Start Her New Instagram Series 'AlayaAF' Amid Lockdown

Amid the unprecedented lockdown, several stars are leaving no stone unturned to interact and engage their fans. Taking to the trend, Bollywood’s newbie Alaya Furniturewala who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman treated her fans with an amazing good news. The actress is all set to start her new Instagram series titled AlayaAF where she will be seen talking about health, art, glamour and much more.

Alaya F to start her new Instagram series

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an introductory video to a much-awaited series from her- AlayaAF. The actress posted a fun video giving her fans a glimpse into how she will be bringing a range of videos to across- #FitAF, #HealthyAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAf, and a lot more! Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch this quirky content from Alaya. While captioning the video, Alaya wrote that over the period she has been enjoying putting out some content on the social media handles.

More than posting stuff, the actress admitted that she enjoyed reading the comments of her fans and followers. Overwhelmed to receive such a great response from her fans, Alaya wrote that she has decided to come up with all-new IGTV series called #AlayaAF which will include 5 different types of videos: #HealthyAF, #FitAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAF, #ChallengingAF. The actress also wrote that she will be sharing videos on social media from June 2.

Alaya is quite active on social media these days is exploring herself positively while making sure to stay connected with her fans. Sometime back, the actress who was appreciated by fans for her flawless performance in her debut film shared a throwback clip where she can be seen prepping for Jawaani Jaaneman song. In the video shared, Alaya can be seen enjoying dance rehearsals. At the start of the video, fans can watch Alaya dancing on the song Gallan Kardi in a studio. She can be seen in a black sports bra and black track pants as she flaunts her pink shrug while dancing. In the video, she was seen in six-inch-long heels. After the practice session, the clip then shows the clip of her dancing on-screen which she must have recorded from the screen present on the set.

