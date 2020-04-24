Alaya F Gives A Glimpse Of How She Used Her Face When She 'ran Out Of Canvas', Watch Video

Recently, the announcement of a lockdown extension was made by the Government of India to control the spread of Coronavirus. While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by airing shows like Ramayan, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Alaya F shared a video of her unique ‘face-canvas’, killing her ‘stay home’ boredom. Take a look:

Alaya F, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media handles, took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her ‘substitute’ when she ‘ran out of canvas paper’. As seen in the video shared by Alaya, the actor can be showing her painted face, with mesmerising music playing in the background. With the picture shared, Alaya F wrote: “Ran out of art sheets so I used my face🤷🏻‍♀️😂”. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

How is Alaya spending time while practising self-isolation

The wanderers of life

are made of earth and sky. They see the universe

with stars in their eyes.

This drawing of mine took a lot of time and I think it’s my favourite one so far! My little tribute to Mother Earth🤍

Swipe to see all images

Made with fine liner pens (sizes 0.05-2) pic.twitter.com/q3oQkFJLkB — Alaya F (@AlayaF___) April 21, 2020

Jawani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years. Jawaani Jaaneman marks the return of Saif Ali Khan in the romantic-comedy genre, as the actor had portrayed many serious roles in the recent past.

